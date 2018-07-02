Squirrel knocks out power to over 2,300 County residents

Emera Maine says that over 2,300 Aroostook County residents were temporarily without power this morning because of a squirrel.

Emera says the critter got into the equipment at a local substation just before 6 a.m.

"We were able to re-route some of the circuits so the one that was affected, the circuit affected by the substation problem, we were able to sort of re-route power to other circuits so those customers were able to get back on while we made repairs," said Emera spokeperson Judy Long.

Emera says service was completely restored around 7:40 a.m.