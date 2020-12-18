Skip to content
News
Weather
Closings
Sports
News 24/7
Search
Home
News
Business
Crime
Education
Health
Local
International
National
Politics
State
Travel
News 24/7
Election Results
National Results Map
Weather
Closings
Map Room
Radar
Sports
Basketball Schedule
Basketball Livestream
Sports Extra
Community
County Calendar
50/50 Fridays
Features
Aroostook 20/20
Aroostook Community Matters
County Ag Report
Intervention Aroostook
Matter of Law
Making The Grade
Medical Monday
Mr. Food
Real Estate Matters
My 1st Tooth
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Table
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Submit a Story
Employment Opportunities
Live Events
Contests
Newsletter
Telethon
COVID-19 Map
Open For Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Maine senators announce $6.1 million grant for Maine DHHS
The money will support efforts to promote childhood development, reduce child abuse, and enhance child and maternal health through home visits.
News
Disaster Planning Workshop Held
News
Potato Harvest is Underway
News
Bus Driver Shortage Effects Aroostook County School Districts
TOP HEADLINES
News
Human remains found at Lewiston solid waste facility, police say
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
WABI News Desk
Police said the remains were found just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the facility on River Road.
News
Maine college gets largest gift in history for music school
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Philanthropist D. Suzi Osher has given the $10 million gift to University of Southern Maine.
News
MDOT removes remains of Watson Settlement Bridge
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Rhian Lowndes
The historic bridge burned down in July
News
Centerline Rumble Strips, Coming to a road near you!
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Corey Bouchard
Maine DOT is working on several projects throughout the county, including installing centerline rumblestrips on parts of the roadway
News
Maine House speaker joins push to defend abortion rights
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
Maine’s Democratic House speaker has joined a group of state lawmakers that is filing court papers in support of maintaining abortion rights.
News
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
The state medical examiner’s office has identified a man whose remains were discovered more than a decade ago in northern Maine.
LATEST VIDEO
News
Potato Harvest is Underway
News
watson settlement demolish
News
LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE.....strip
News
Medical monday cholesterol
MORE NEWS
News
In split vote, Portland council does not approve mask mandate
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
WABI News Desk
Councilors who voted against the mandate said businesses in the city are already under a major strain.
Forecast
Potato Pickers Special
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Audrey Sinclair
Tuesday, Sept. 21st Potato Pickers Highlights: Part Two
County Ag Report
Potato Pickers Special
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Audrey Sinclair
Tuesday, Sept. 21st Potato Pickers Highlights: Part One
Forecast
Weather on the Web
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Audrey Sinclair
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Sept. 21st - Morning Edition
Forecast
Weather on the Web
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Robert Grimm
Weather on the Web Monday, Sept. 20th PM
News
COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By
Brian Sullivan
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.
News
Colby holds groundbreaking for $85M performing arts center
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT
|
By
Associated Press
The center is named for Michael L. Gordon, a 1966 Colby graduate and trustee who was the lead donor.
News
ACAP Announces Participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By
WAGM News
This program serves hundreds of children throughout Aroostook County to ensure our children have access to the nutrition they need to grow and learn.
News
Northern Light Health doctor discusses Pfizer vaccine for children
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
|
By
WABI News Desk
Pfizer now says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11.
News
Nearly 65% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
|
By
WABI News Desk
1,178 new doses of Covid Vaccine administered Sunday in Maine
News
Pittsfield man arrested after assault on a police officer
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By
WABI News Desk
A Pittsfield man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer.
News
Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By
WABI News Desk
Brann reportedly robbed the Dysart’s travel stop in Pittsfield where she is a former employee.
MORE NEWS
County Ag Report
Potato Pickers Special
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By
Audrey Sinclair
Monday, Sept. 20th Potato Pickers Highlights: Part Two
County Ag Report
Potato Pickers Special
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By
Audrey Sinclair
Monday, Sept. 20th Potato Pickers Highlights: Part One
Forecast
Weather on the Web
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT
|
By
Audrey Sinclair
Weather on the Web Monday, Sept. 20th - Morning Edition
News
Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police
Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT
|
By
Rhian Lowndes
The offender reached speeds of 100 mph
News
National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By
Brian Bouchard
Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day to remember prisoners or war and nearly 82,000 Americans still missing in action.
News
Tabletop Gaming Alive and Well in Aroostook County
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT
|
By
Brian Bouchard
Over the past year , many people took the time to discover some new hobbies or passions. For some , that hobby was Tabletop Roleplaying Games.
Forecast
Weather on the Web
Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT
|
By
Robert Grimm
Weather on the Web Friday, Sept. 17th PM
National
Young boy asks mother cat permission to adopt her baby
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By
Debra Dolan
and
WECT Staff
Before finalizing the decision to bring this runt home, the little boy made sure to ask the kitten’s mom for permission. He wanted to make sure she would be okay with his family adopting her baby.
News
Maine Municipal Association Holds Strategic Planning Meeting
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
|
By
Brian Bouchard
The Maine Municipal Association is holding its annual strategical meeting in Presque Isle.
Forecast
Weather on the Web
Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT
|
By
Audrey Sinclair
Weather on the Web Friday, Sept. 17th - Morning Edition