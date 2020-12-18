Maine senators announce $6.1 million grant for Maine DHHS

The money will support efforts to promote childhood development, reduce child abuse, and enhance child and maternal health through home visits.
Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)

Human remains found at Lewiston solid waste facility, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police said the remains were found just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the facility on River Road.

Maine college gets largest gift in history for music school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Philanthropist D. Suzi Osher has given the $10 million gift to University of Southern Maine.

MDOT removes remains of Watson Settlement Bridge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rhian Lowndes
The historic bridge burned down in July

Centerline Rumble Strips, Coming to a road near you!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Corey Bouchard
Maine DOT is working on several projects throughout the county, including installing centerline rumblestrips on parts of the roadway

Maine House speaker joins push to defend abortion rights

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Maine’s Democratic House speaker has joined a group of state lawmakers that is filing court papers in support of maintaining abortion rights.

Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state medical examiner’s office has identified a man whose remains were discovered more than a decade ago in northern Maine.

In split vote, Portland council does not approve mask mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Councilors who voted against the mandate said businesses in the city are already under a major strain.

Potato Pickers Special

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Sinclair
Tuesday, Sept. 21st Potato Pickers Highlights: Part Two

Potato Pickers Special

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Sinclair
Tuesday, Sept. 21st Potato Pickers Highlights: Part One

Weather on the Web

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Sinclair
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Sept. 21st - Morning Edition

Weather on the Web

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Robert Grimm
Weather on the Web Monday, Sept. 20th PM

COVID-19 patients have Maine hospitals nearing capacity

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
More Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday than ever before.

Colby holds groundbreaking for $85M performing arts center

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The center is named for Michael L. Gordon, a 1966 Colby graduate and trustee who was the lead donor.

ACAP Announces Participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By WAGM News
This program serves hundreds of children throughout Aroostook County to ensure our children have access to the nutrition they need to grow and learn.

Northern Light Health doctor discusses Pfizer vaccine for children

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Pfizer now says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11.

Nearly 65% of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
1,178 new doses of Covid Vaccine administered Sunday in Maine

Pittsfield man arrested after assault on a police officer

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
A Pittsfield man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Pittsfield woman arrested after robbery at a local restaurant

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Brann reportedly robbed the Dysart’s travel stop in Pittsfield where she is a former employee.

Potato Pickers Special

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By Audrey Sinclair
Monday, Sept. 20th Potato Pickers Highlights: Part Two

Potato Pickers Special

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Audrey Sinclair
Monday, Sept. 20th Potato Pickers Highlights: Part One

Weather on the Web

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT
|
By Audrey Sinclair
Weather on the Web Monday, Sept. 20th - Morning Edition

Caribou man arrested after high speed pursuit by State Troopers, Police

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT
|
By Rhian Lowndes
The offender reached speeds of 100 mph

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By Brian Bouchard
Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day to remember prisoners or war and nearly 82,000 Americans still missing in action.

Tabletop Gaming Alive and Well in Aroostook County

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT
|
By Brian Bouchard
Over the past year , many people took the time to discover some new hobbies or passions. For some , that hobby was Tabletop Roleplaying Games.

Weather on the Web

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT
|
By Robert Grimm
Weather on the Web Friday, Sept. 17th PM

Young boy asks mother cat permission to adopt her baby

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Before finalizing the decision to bring this runt home, the little boy made sure to ask the kitten’s mom for permission. He wanted to make sure she would be okay with his family adopting her baby.

Maine Municipal Association Holds Strategic Planning Meeting

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
|
By Brian Bouchard
The Maine Municipal Association is holding its annual strategical meeting in Presque Isle.

Weather on the Web

Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT
|
By Audrey Sinclair
Weather on the Web Friday, Sept. 17th - Morning Edition