Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Basketball Livestream
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new Commander to the MDEA office, with Peter...
New MDEA Commander no stranger to position
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative

Latest News

Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight...
Space station launch honors Katherine Johnson, ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician
Bad weather has wreaked havoc on Texas. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Texas continues to hit by food, water shortages
GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures
Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement