Maine Forest Ranger headed to fight wildfire in Colorado

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Crews from the Maine Forest Service continue to lend their support to crews fighting fires out west.

Ranger Keith Draper is heading to Colorado this week, to help combat a fire that’s currently reported at more than 23,000 acres.

“We do out-of-state mobilization assignments for wildfire suppression. Starting towards the end of the summer here, they have a pretty large wildfire season out west, and doing so, we offer some of our personnel and our resources to go out and fight those wildfires. We’re going to I believe it’s Redfeather Lakes, Colorado area. It’s the Cameron Peak fire. It’s on a couple of U.S. Forest - Forest’s grounds,” says Keith Draper.

Draper, who’s worked on wildfires in Maine and Quebec, says Maine Forest Rangers use their experience, offering assistance each year during wildfire season in western states. Rangers from throughout Maine have been assigned to fires in Colorado and California this summer, serving about two weeks at a time. Nearly 700 personnel are assigned to the Colorado fire.

