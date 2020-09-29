Advertisement

FDA updates recommendation on silver dental fillings

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated their warning about silver dental fillings, stating they may cause health problems for some people.

For years, the American Dental Association and FDA have said silver dental fillings, known as dental amalgam, are believed to be safe.

However, last week the FDA updated the recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

Those who should avoid the fillings include pregnant women, women who plan to become pregnant, women who are nursing, children, especially under the age of six, people with kidney problems and people with preexisting neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease.

Amalgam has been widely used because it is strong, durable and less expensive than some other filling materials. Over time it can release small amounts of mercury vapor.

The revised guidelines say low levels of exposure to mercury vapor aren’t typically a threat to most people’s health, but exposure can cause certain health problems for people who are hypersensitive to mercury.

For those at risk, the guidelines suggest dentists use alternatives like resin and glass cement fillings.

The FDA is not recommending people remove or replace fillings that are in good condition because the removal can increase exposure to mercury vapor and also hurt the healthy tooth structure.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
ax
Possibly Injured Person Flees Early Tuesday Morning Accident in Mapleton
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 685 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks
A state law that was passed in 2019 that requires parents to fully vaccinate their children...
A state law that was passed in 2019 that requires parents to fully vaccinate their children before they can go to school will be going into effect September 1st
Fire causes extensive damage to elementary school in Aroostook County
Exact cause of fire is undetermined at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville

Latest News

An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Nearly 80 massive wildfires are raging across America right now with nearly 3 million acres...
Wildfire scorched earth nearing 3 million acres
Superintendent starts making plans after fire.
Superintendent Begins Making Plans After School Fire