Advertisement

Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50

FILE - This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer...
FILE - This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. A panel of health experts wants U.S. adults to start getting regular colon cancer screenings at age 45, five years earlier than it now recommends.(NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A panel of health experts wants U.S. adults to start getting colon cancer screenings at age 45, five years younger than it previously recommended.

While overall, colon cancer rates have been declining, the draft guidelines issued Tuesday by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force reflect a growing concern about rising rates in people under the age of 50.

“We’ve seen more data showing that younger people are getting colon cancer at higher rates,” said Dr. Alex Krist, a family doctor at Virginia Commonwealth University and a member of the task force. “Basically a 45-year-old today has the same risk of getting colon cancer as a 50-year-old from years past.”

The task force is a volunteer panel of doctors that regularly reviews evidence and issues advice on medical tests and treatments.

The group is proposing that adults of average risk for colon cancer be screened from ages 45 to 75. How often the tests are done depends on the type of screening: a colonoscopy is usually every five to 10 years while stool-based tests are every year. After age 75, the task force says screening decisions should be made on an individual basis.

“Most people who get colon cancer have no signs, no symptoms and no risks. And so that’s why we recommend that everyone get screened,” Krist said.

The task force advice on screening doesn’t apply to those with colon cancer, polyps or a family history of colon cancer or genetic disorders that increase their risk. Tuesday’s proposal also emphasizes that the disease occurs more often, is screened for less and leads to more deaths in Black adults.

Colon cancer, along with rectal cancer, is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., with an estimated 148,000 new cases this year.

The task force proposal brings it in line with guidelines from the American Cancer Society, which in 2018 lowered the screening age from 50 to 45. With the change, doctors should feel comfortable recommending colon cancer screens to younger patients, said the cancer group’s Robert Smith.

“We’ve been anticipating this for a while,” Smith said.

Earlier testing would help detect precancerous polyps or early cancer in younger patients before the disease requires more aggressive treatment, said Dr. Nancy You of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“We have a lot more treatment options that are less invasive and have better results when we treat cancer at the earlier stages,” she said. “That makes a huge difference to our patients.”

Experts anticipate it will still be a challenge getting people screened. Currently, 1 in 4 people between 50 and 75 have never been screened for the disease, and only about 60% of U.S. adults are up to date on their colon cancer screenings, Krist said.

If the recommendations are finalized, screenings for younger people would be covered by most private insurance plans, with no copay. The Affordable Care Act mandates that insurers cover services recommended by the task force.

The proposal is open for public comment through Nov. 23.

___

Follow Marion Renault on Twitter: @MarionRenault

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive Car Pile up
Massive Car Pile up on Route 1, closed until further notice
route one
Parts of Rt. 1 still remains shut down
Funeral home worker charged with taking ring from deceased
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to avoid sections of Route 1, due...
Police report road closures
Police have closed a section of Route 1 in the Van Buren region, due to poor visibility.
Route 1 temporarily closed in Van Buren area

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
A Florida nurse was paralyzed by a rare infection that doctors think was related to COVID.
Florida nurse returns home after being paralyzed from rare COVID-19-related infection
California Highway Patrol gave an update on the deadly crash.
CHP on crash with multiple deaths: Too many people for the vehicle
The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and...
Biden urges Senate Dems to rally behind $1.9T virus relief, stimulus checks bill
"Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran leads the voice cast of the animated fantasy adventure.
Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon'