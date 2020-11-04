Advertisement

Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem

The company logo sparkles off the grille of an unsold 2020 Explorer sports-utility vehicle at a...
The company logo sparkles off the grille of an unsold 2020 Explorer sports-utility vehicle at a Ford dealership Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Denver.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes.

The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017.

They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

The automaker says the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link puts weight on the tires so they stay on the ground. Ford says six people were hurt in the crashes.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary.

Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the result of a joint investigation between the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the...
Mother and son arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses in Presque Isle
East Millinocket Ambulance Crash
No injuries after an ambulance struck a utility pole in Bridgewater
Officials said the boy’s parents were asleep Wednesday morning when he got the gun and fired it.
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say
Apartment Fire Madawaska
Apartment Fire in Madawaska
hotel
Ignite PI Acquires Northeastland Hotel, Planning on Renovating Structure

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
Stocks fall in third day of downturn; Bitcoin drops 16%
Biking is great exercise.
Get Moving! Biking is a Great Outdoor Activity
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rails against the House GOP for their efforts to...
Schumer slams Republicans over Jan. 6 commission opposition