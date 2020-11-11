WAGM Helping Hands

During the 2020-2021 Heating Season, ACAP helped more than 5,000 Aroostook County Households heat their homes. During that same time period more than 150 individuals turned to the Agency in an emergent need of safe housing, and that number continues to grow. With this in mind, WAGM-TV, ACAP and the United Way of Aroostook will host the Helping Hands for Warm and Safe Homes Telethon on WAGM Thursday, November 18. Proceeds raised from the day-long event will not only support meeting emergency fuel needs for those who don’t otherwise qualify for the Home Energy Assistance Program, but will help County residents who are experiencing homelessness or are otherwise housing insecure. Funding will help fill the gaps of getting individuals and families into safe, affordable housing, as quickly as possible, when no other resources are available. Working with ACAP coaches, those facing homelessness or who are threatened with being homeless, will be provided with services to get assistance with security deposits, avoiding eviction, budgeting, finding employment, and other supports to ensure they are safely and securely housed. ACAP has served Aroostook County for 5 decades and serves over 14,000 clients per year in over 40 programs and services.