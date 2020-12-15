Advertisement

Gray Television to use Google funding toward health coverage in Mississippi Delta, Appalachia

FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta...
FILE - Gray Television will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta and Appalachia,” thanks in part to funding made available from the Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Google will help fund a new project Gray Television is undertaking to tackle pervasive health issues in two regions of the U.S., the two companies announced Tuesday.

Gray will soon launch “Bridging the Great Health Divide – Mississippi Delta and Appalachia,” thanks in part to funding made available from the Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge.

The Mississippi Delta and Appalachia both fare far worse than the national average in health indicators and outcomes. The project will explore why health disparities exist, with a focus on long term and sustainable solutions.

The project will involve journalists from more than 25 Gray Television stations, the DC Bureau and National Investigative Unit. Gray Television owns this station and website.

“We’re proud to launch this initiative and give a voice to these underrepresented populations that have long lagged in basic health care,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “We also aim to provide resources to help people make better informed decisions on health-related issues.”

The project, launching in 2021, is one of 30 Google announced it had selected for funding. Only two other local broadcast companies also received funding.

Google launched the Innovation Challenge in 2018 to help support quality local journalism in a digital age.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mills extends coronavirus state of civil emergency for another month
Governor Mills ends early closing time for businesses beginning Monday
Growing Concern Over Cross County Line Vaccinations
Growing Concerns Over Folks Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Across County Lines
The organization says it will work to get masks to immigrant communities and other marginalized...
New Dates Added for Food Box Giveaways in The County
Due to concerns over Covid cases in The County, the Wallagrass Community Center is temporarily...
Wallagrass facility temporarily closed
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.
Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old in Fla.
The White House is hoping to break through a stalemate in COVID-19 stimulus negotiations....
Push to break COCID-19 stimulus stalemate
The U.S. government on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, said a devastating hack of federal agencies is...
Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions