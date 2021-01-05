Advertisement

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test is available on Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can now take a COVID-19 test that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration from the comfort of your home.

An at-home coronavirus testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The FDA gave emergency-use authorization for the Dxterity test last month.

One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

These kits are not new, but this is the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According the Amazon’s website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is likely the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Caribou man the...
Caribou man dies in snowmobile crash
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reporting 324 new COVID 19 cases; 4 new deaths
Sabastian Nieves
22-year-old Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
Michael Pelletier (CAN-DO Justice through Clemency)
A Madawaska man among those pardoned by former President Trump

Latest News

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on manufacturing
Maine National Guard heading to D.C. for the Presidential inauguration
Maine National Guard to send more troops to DC for next several weeks
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Treasury Dept. is looking into expediting a new...
Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election