COVID-19 Cases Decreasing at County Long-Term Care Facilities

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The number of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities here in Aroostook County is on the decline.

According to Nancy Daigle at High View Rehab and Nursing Center, there are 18 new residents who have recovered from the virus since yesterday. (1/7/20) An additional 16 employees have also recovered.

However, one new case was found among employees.

Daigle says they are optimistic that more recoveries will be announced in the coming days.

At Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center, all residents have now recovered. There are only 2 active cases among employees at the facility. That is according to Administrator, Phil Cyr.

Preliminary results of an unannounced State of Maine audit of Mercy Home in Eagle Lake, found the facility in compliance with COVID-19 Infection Control regulations.

“I am proud of our efforts to keep everyone as safe as humanly possible,” said Northern Maine General CEO Michelle Raymond, “especially the efforts of the Mercy Home team who are working tirelessly to protect our residents, most of them elderly, and to protect each other. They are heroic, and they really are doing everything they can.”

The inspector observes Infection Control practices, such as hand hygiene, proper use and discarding of PPE, proper cleansing of medical equipment, proper signage, etc. He or she may also perform interviews, such as checking for knowledge of policies and procedures.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

