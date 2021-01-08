Advertisement

Dominion sues Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former...
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser from Middletown, R.I., leaves federal court with his lawyer Sidney Powell, left, following a status conference in Washington. On Nov. 25, 2020, Trump pardoned Flynn despite Flynn's guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, seeking at least $1.3 billion for Powell’s “wild accusations” that the company rigged the presidential election for Joe Biden.

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight,” the company said in the suit filed in federal court in Washington.

Powell has for weeks claimed without evidence that the election technology vendor, whose vote-counting equipment was used in several states, was part of a scheme to steal the election from President Donald Trump. Powell has been representing Trump in a series of unsuccessful lawsuits filed to contest the election outcome.

She has claimed that the company was created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late leader Hugo Chavez and that it has the ability to switch votes.

There was no widespread fraud in the election, which a range of election officials across the country including Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have confirmed. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states crucial to Biden’s victory, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices.

The company said there “there are mountains of direct evidence that conclusively disprove Powell’s vote manipulation claims against Dominion — namely, the millions of paper ballots that were audited and recounted by bipartisan officials and volunteers in Georgia and other swing states, which confirmed that Dominion accurately counted votes on paper ballots.”

Dominion said that when it formally told Powell her claims were false and asked her to retract them, she “doubled down,” using her Twitter account with more than 1 million followers to amplify the claims.

Eric Coomer, Dominion’s security director, already has sued Powell, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the president’s campaign for defamation after he was driven into hiding by death threats. Conservative columnists and news outlets also were named in Coomer’s lawsuit, filed in Colorado, where the company is based.

Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday

