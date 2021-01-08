Advertisement

Stimulus payments: Where are you?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their stimulus payments from the federal government, because of a distribution glitch.

Intuit TurboTax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments at all.

One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected.

Those most likely to be impacted used refund anticipation loans or similar products.

In those cases, stimulus payments may have been directed to a temporary bank account set up by the online tax preparation firm they used when filing their 2019 tax return.

It might also have affected some people who changed banks recently and the IRS wasn’t given their new checking account information yet.

The IRS said Friday it’s taking immediate steps to redirect payments to the correct accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam MacDonald Made Honorary Member of PIPD and PIFD
Presque Isle First Responders Make County Resident Honorary Member of Departments
Coronavirus
6 more people have died from COVID 19; 617 new cases
Two Car Crash In Westfield; One Driver Sent to Hospital
Two Vehicle Crash in Westfield; One Driver Taken to Hospital
Ignite Presque Isle hopes to promote economic development in Presque Isle and the surrounding...
Group looks to promote economic growth
Recoveries on the Rise at Long-Term Care Facilities
COVID-19 Cases Decreasing at County Long-Term Care Facilities

Latest News

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures...
Arnold Schwarzenegger likens Capitol riot to Kristallnacht in rebuke of Trump
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he believed President Donald Trump had committed “impeachable...
GOP senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Blunt urges Trump to be ‘careful’ in final days
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot