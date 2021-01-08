Two Vehicle Crash in Westfield; One Driver Taken to Hospital

WESTFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - On January 8, 2021 at approximately 2:25 pm the Maine State Police received a report of a crash on Route 1 in Westfield.

According to the State Police, Trooper Steve Mahon responded and through his investigation determined the following:

27 year old Joseph Pugliese Crystal, was traveling south on Route 1 in a 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

Police say Pugliese was following 75-year-old Nick Jadeja, Westfield, in his 2010 Toyota Camry. Pugliese was distracted and following too close when Jadeja slowed to make a turn and was rear ended by Pugliese’s vehicle.

Police say, 54-year-old Chetna Solanki, was a passenger in Jadeja’s vehicle.

Jadeja sustained a non-life threatening head injury and was transported to AR Gould hospital in Presque Isle by ambulance.

Pugliese and Solanki were not injured. All parties were wearing seatbelts.

