Advertisement

Two Vehicle Crash in Westfield; One Driver Taken to Hospital

Two Car Crash In Westfield; One Driver Sent to Hospital
Two Car Crash In Westfield; One Driver Sent to Hospital(Maine State Police)
By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - On January 8, 2021 at approximately 2:25 pm the Maine State Police received a report of a crash on Route 1 in Westfield.

According to the State Police, Trooper Steve Mahon responded and through his investigation determined the following:

27 year old Joseph Pugliese Crystal, was traveling south on Route 1 in a 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

Police say Pugliese was following 75-year-old Nick Jadeja, Westfield, in his 2010 Toyota Camry. Pugliese was distracted and following too close when Jadeja slowed to make a turn and was rear ended by Pugliese’s vehicle.

Police say, 54-year-old Chetna Solanki, was a passenger in Jadeja’s vehicle.

Jadeja sustained a non-life threatening head injury and was transported to AR Gould hospital in Presque Isle by ambulance.

Pugliese and Solanki were not injured. All parties were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam MacDonald Made Honorary Member of PIPD and PIFD
Presque Isle First Responders Make County Resident Honorary Member of Departments
Coronavirus
6 more people have died from COVID 19; 617 new cases
Ignite Presque Isle hopes to promote economic development in Presque Isle and the surrounding...
Group looks to promote economic growth
Recoveries on the Rise at Long-Term Care Facilities
COVID-19 Cases Decreasing at County Long-Term Care Facilities

Latest News

Coronavirus
6 more people have died from COVID 19; 617 new cases
Adam MacDonald Made Honorary Member of PIPD and PIFD
Presque Isle First Responders Make County Resident Honorary Member of Departments
First Responders Make County Man Honorary Member of Departments
First Responders Make County Man Honorary Member of Departments
Ignite Presque Isle hopes to promote economic development in Presque Isle and the surrounding...
Group looks to promote economic growth
UMPI education program helping with substitute and special education teacher shortage.
University of Maine at Presque Isle education program helping with substitute and special education teacher shortage