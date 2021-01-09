6 more people have died from COVID 19; 617 new cases

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -6 more people have died from COVID 19, including 2 in the County. That brings the total to 432 deaths since the outbreak began. Maine CDC is reporting 617 new cases of COVID 19 in the state. This brings the total number of cases to 29,019. Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total to 827. 2 more people died from the virus in The County, bringing that total to 22.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.