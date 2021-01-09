Presque Isle First Responders Make County Resident Honorary Member of Departments

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a show of love for One Presque Isle man who was given the surprise of a lifetime thanks to the Presque Isle Police and Fire Departments.

“It really brightened up his day to see them take time out of their schedule to come and do that for him.”

Adam MacDonald of Presque Isle, lives with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy… an inherited disorder that causes progressive muscular weakness. He was diagnosed in 1990 and is now in his 30′s. Over the years, Adam has helped to raise money for the fight against Muscular Dystrophy and finding a cure.

On Tuesday, Firefighters, EMT’s and Police Officers in Presque Isle decided to give back to him.

“How selfless he is, thinking about others constantly. How brave he is with everything that’s going on with him, and constantly just always kind of involved in something. So, we took that, and we talked to the PD and we said hey there’s something we should do for this guy, just show him that we care and that there’s people out there that appreciate everything that he’s doing. So, we decided to make him an honorary firefighter and police officer.”

“We made up this plaque which has a badge and everything on it both on our side and the fire side, so we presented that to him yesterday and he seemed to really enjoy it.”

The presentation was supposed to take place on Christmas eve, but got pushed back after Adam was hospitalized. For Adam and his mother Cheryl Morris, this presentation and honor was truly special.

“I’ve seen like him getting a little bit depressed during all this isolation with the COVID-19. You got to look at last winter he isolated through the cold months… cold and flu season which we deal with that just like people are dealing with COVID. You wear a mask and if you’re sick you can’t come into the house. So, he went from last winter isolation straight into the COVID-19 isolation and now he’s going back into his winter one, so he’s been pretty much isolated for what… we’re looking at maybe a year going on a year and a half or more. But them coming yesterday really did brighten up his day and put a big smile on his face… I just saw a different Adam yesterday than I haven’t seen for a couple of days.”

Morris says she is truly grateful for everything these first responders have done for her son both in terms of support and in times of need.

