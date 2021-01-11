Advertisement

COVID-19 taking toll on Los Angeles EMTs

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Los Angeles County has reported an overwhelming increase in coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths since November.

It’s so serious that the county supervisor has called it a “human disaster.” Health officials said a person is dying from COVID-19 every eight minutes in the county.

In addition to the patients, the recent COVID-19 surge in that region has taken a toll on emergency medical technicians.

A grueling 10-hour shift in an ambulance was recently in store for EMT Sadi Pope.

“It’s definitely shifted in the last month,” she said. “Just with the call volumes … constantly, just, we’re running and running.”

Pope, a mother of three and former stay-at-home mom, has been doing this the last six months. It’s a job she loves, but it’s taking a toll on her.

“A few months ago, there’d be times where we’d sit for a couple of hours just waiting for a call in our area, but now we’re lucky if we sit for a half-an-hour,” she said.

Her partner Kyle Dojillo has been an EMT for about a year.

“Every time I come back to work, every week, it just gets worse and worse,” he said.

Daily deaths in the county are at times exceeding all the homicides in the city of Los Angeles in 2019 combined.

ICU beds are extremely hard to find. Some EMTs said they’ve waited outside hospitals with patients for six to eight hours.

“A lot of times I’m just exhausted, and I go straight home, eat dinner and go to bed,” EMT Matt Herman said. “So, it’s doing everything I can to get my rest, eat as much as I can and then try to stay healthy so I can keep going.”

Ambulance supervisor Carolyn Carraway has been helping her teams endure the crushing hospital waits.

“I’m constantly talking to them, you know, checking in on them, seeing how they’re doing,” she said. “My truck is full of snacks and Gatorades just to, to help, you know, get them through the day.”

California added nearly 50,000 new cases on Sunday alone. That brings the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to more than 2.6 million.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
6 more people have died from COVID 19; 617 new cases
Adam MacDonald Made Honorary Member of PIPD and PIFD
Presque Isle First Responders Make County Resident Honorary Member of Departments
Two Car Crash In Westfield; One Driver Sent to Hospital
Two Vehicle Crash in Westfield; One Driver Taken to Hospital
Ignite Presque Isle hopes to promote economic development in Presque Isle and the surrounding...
Group looks to promote economic growth
FBI and ATF Searching Home of Houlton Man
FBI and ATF Search Home in Houlton; Suspect Arrested in Connection With Massachusetts Church Fires

Latest News

The re-designation of Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism” is one of the latest in a series...
Trump hits Cuba with new terrorism sanctions in waning days
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday hospitals can...
US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: House will consider Trump impeachment Wednesday
The House of Representatives could charge President Trump with inciting an insurrection this...
Congress weighs removing President Trump
Moves to ban weapons at the statehouse have been pushed since April, when protesters opposed to...
Michigan bans open carry of guns inside state Capitol