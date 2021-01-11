Advertisement

Debit cards could contain latest stimulus checks

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins is alerting Mainers to be on the lookout for their stimulus payments in the form of prepaid debit cards in the mail if they have not already received these funds. The stimulus checks of up to $600 per individual were authorized by the COVID-19 relief package. Senator Collins is a leader of the bipartisan, bicameral group that developed the framework for the final relief bill.

“Last month’s COVID relief package included $600 checks for most Mainers. For some of those who have not yet received these funds, the IRS has begun mailing prepaid debit cards,” says Senator Collins. “If you receive a letter in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal, read it carefully and don’t mistake it for a credit card offer.”

Approximately eight million Americans are being sent their Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card, instead of by direct deposit or paper check.

These debit cards will arrive in a white envelope that prominently display the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The Visa name will appear on the front of the card; the back of the card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank®, N.A. Information included with the card will explain that the card is an Economic Impact Payment Card.

Those who receive an Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card can do the following without any fees:

  • Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted
  • Get cash from in-network ATMs
  • Transfer funds to their personal bank account
  • Check their card balance online, by mobile app, or by phone

This free, prepaid card also provides consumer protections available to traditional bank account owners, including protection against fraud, loss, and other errors.

Learn more about the cards at this link: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/treasury-issues-millions-of-second-economic-impact-payments-by-debit-card

