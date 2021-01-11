Advertisement

Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen United States Capitol Police Officers

The U.S. Capitol flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died following the pro-Trump riot. (Source: CNN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Augusta, MAINE — Consistent with a directive of the President, Governor Janet Mills today ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide until sunset, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in honor of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood and in recognition of the service of United States Capitol Police Officers and members of law enforcement during the insurrection of January 6th.

“During the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week, Officers Sicknick and Liebengood bravely defended our institutions of democracy from destruction,” said Governor Mills. “Maine people, like people across the country, mourn their needless and tragic deaths and we pause to honor their sacrifice and service during this difficult time for our nation.”

