Maine likely set record for drug deaths in 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is on pace to set a new state record for the number of drug overdose deaths in a year.

The Office of the Attorney General reported on Monday that 122 deaths were caused by drugs in the third quarter of 2020.

That brought the total number of drug-related deaths to 380, which is 24% more than the previous three-quarter period.

The state’s high mark for overdose deaths of 417 was set in 2017.

The attorney general’s office said 83% of deaths were caused by at least one opioid, with non-pharmaceutical fentanyl remaining a major contributor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.