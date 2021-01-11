Advertisement

Maine likely set record for drug deaths in 2020

The Office of the Attorney General reported on Monday that 122 deaths were caused by drugs in the third quarter of 2020
(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is on pace to set a new state record for the number of drug overdose deaths in a year.

The Office of the Attorney General reported on Monday that 122 deaths were caused by drugs in the third quarter of 2020.

That brought the total number of drug-related deaths to 380, which is 24% more than the previous three-quarter period.

The state’s high mark for overdose deaths of 417 was set in 2017.

The attorney general’s office said 83% of deaths were caused by at least one opioid, with non-pharmaceutical fentanyl remaining a major contributor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
6 more people have died from COVID 19; 617 new cases
Adam MacDonald Made Honorary Member of PIPD and PIFD
Presque Isle First Responders Make County Resident Honorary Member of Departments
Two Car Crash In Westfield; One Driver Sent to Hospital
Two Vehicle Crash in Westfield; One Driver Taken to Hospital
Ignite Presque Isle hopes to promote economic development in Presque Isle and the surrounding...
Group looks to promote economic growth
FBI and ATF Searching Home of Houlton Man
FBI and ATF Search Home in Houlton; Suspect Arrested in Connection With Massachusetts Church Fires

Latest News

Maine might require insurance to cover COVID-19 tests, shots
Some taxpayers find stimulus check in form of prepaid debit card from IRS
Debit cards could contain latest stimulus checks
The U.S. Capitol flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for fallen U.S. Capitol Police...
Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen United States Capitol Police Officers
COVID-19
Six more Mainers have died as state reports 313 new COVID-19 cases Monday