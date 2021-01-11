Maine might require insurance to cover COVID-19 tests, shots

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature will consider a proposal that would require insurance companies to cover COVID-19 tests and immunizations and waive any co-payments related to them.

Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, who are both Democrats, unveiled the “COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights” on Monday.

Democratic leaders say the proposal will be the first bill of the new session of the Maine Legislature.

Lawmakers were sworn in last month. Public health authorities in Maine have reported more than 29,000 positive cases and 438 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

