Maine to consider COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Democrats in Maine plan to unveil a proposed COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights.

Democratic leaders said Monday the proposal will be the first bill of the new session of the Maine Legislature.

The Maine Legislature Office of the Presiding Officers says the proposal “is about making sure nothing prevents Mainers from getting the health care they need to protect themselves, their families and loved ones from this serious virus.”

Details about the specifics of the plan were set to be unveiled later on Monday.

Authorities in the state have reported more than 29,000 positive cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

