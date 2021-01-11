PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day took place over the weekend.

This is a day where the communities can go out and say thank you to a local officer, who every day puts their lives on the line for those who need help. Sergeant Jeff Clark of Maine State Police, says that, “It’s nice to be recognized especially with everything going on.”

Clark: “Well, not just for this day, but I will say that a majority of the public take the time out of their day to come up and thank us for what we do. And it’s not just one particular day, it happens a lot.”

Sergeant Clark also thanks the community for their continued support. And here’s our opportunity to say thank you to all our law enforcement, for everything that you do to protect and serve every single day. We so appreciate you.

