Six more Mainers have died as state reports 313 new COVID-19 cases Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and six new deaths.

A total of 438 Mainers with COVID-19 have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Aroostook and York counties each reported two new deaths. Another death was reported in Waldo County. The county in which the sixth person who died was listed as unknown.

The 313 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 29,611.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to provide an update at 2 p.m.

Aroostook County has 17 new cases, bringing the total now to 868, 673 of which are active. One person with COVID-19 has died. One person has completed isolation since yesterday.

