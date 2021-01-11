Advertisement

State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday

The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday evening.(State.gov)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(Gray News) - The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday.

According to the page, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.” Vice President Mike Pence’s bio said his term ended exactly seven minutes later, at 19:47:01.

The pages were taken down soon after it started to be spread on social media. They updated with an error message that they were currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Trump and Pence’s terms are set to end Jan. 20.

The change was likely not due to advanced knowledge of their plans. Buzzfeed News reported a “disgruntled” department staffer made the edits, and the matter was under investigation, according to sources.

Person Affiliated With Presque Isle High School Positive for COVID-19