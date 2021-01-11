Advertisement

Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom

In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.

The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump and Belichick have known each other for several years with Trump before his campaign victory in 2016 reading a letter of praise from Belichick at a New Hampshire rally. Belichick said afterward he was not a political person and that he had “a friendship and loyalty to Donald.”

Trump has selected a string of sports figures and political backers for the award of late. He has often held grand presentation ceremonies for the award, but recent ceremonies have taken place in private. Trump has generally avoided the press since his election loss.

Belichick is undoubtedly one of the most successful football coaches in NFL history and owns the most wins among active coaches. The Bill Belichick Foundation also provides scholarship and grant funds to help underprivileged youth participate in sports programs.

Politico first reported about the honor for Belichick.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
6 more people have died from COVID 19; 617 new cases
COVID-19
Six more Mainers have died as state reports 313 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Adam MacDonald Made Honorary Member of PIPD and PIFD
Presque Isle First Responders Make County Resident Honorary Member of Departments
Two Car Crash In Westfield; One Driver Sent to Hospital
Two Vehicle Crash in Westfield; One Driver Taken to Hospital
Ignite Presque Isle hopes to promote economic development in Presque Isle and the surrounding...
Group looks to promote economic growth

Latest News

The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday
The re-designation of Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism” is one of the latest in a series...
Trump hits Cuba with new terrorism sanctions in waning days
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday hospitals can...
US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: House will consider Trump impeachment Wednesday
The House of Representatives could charge President Trump with inciting an insurrection this...
Congress weighs removing President Trump