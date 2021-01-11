Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, Jan. 11th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

A sunny start for your Monday morning, before clouds are on the increase throughout the afternoon.

A weak disturbance approaches later on today, that will provide scattered light snow showers throughout the evening commute into the overnight. Although, we’re only expecting minor accumulations -- a dusting up to an inch at most.

Then, tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day -- with clearing skies into Wednesday -- followed by additional light snow showers for Thursday.

Temperatures will also continue to bump up throughout the week. And by the weekend, we could see temps nearly 20-degrees above-average, with mid-to-upper 30s. And a more significant system with a mixed-bag of precip is shaping up for the weekend. More details on that, moving ahead over the next few days.

Hope everyone has a great start to their week!

