60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County as state tops 30,000 total cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday as the state topped 30,000 total cases of the virus.

A total of 449 Mainers with COVID-19 have now died. Cumberland County reported four new deaths. Penobscot County reported three new deaths. Androscoggin, Oxford, Somerset and York counties each reported one new death.

The Maine CDC reported 715 new cases, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 30,326.

Aroostook County has 60 new cases today. No new deaths and no new completed isolations were reported. There are now 733 active cases in The County.

