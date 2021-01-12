Advertisement

Hamlin man pleads guilty to importing methamphetamine into the United States from Canada

Lance Labreck
Lance Labreck(ACSO)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine: An Aroostook County man pleaded guilty today in federal court to importing methamphetamine into the United States from Canada, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

According to court records, on November 19, 2019, Lance Labreck, 25, of Hamlin, drove a snowmobile from the U.S. across the international border into Canada. Later that evening, he returned to the U.S. via snowmobile, carrying with him approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine he had obtained in Canada. When stopped by Border Patrol Agents, he admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and bringing it back over the international border into the U.S.

Labreck faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison. He also faces a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
COVID-19
60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County as state tops 30,000 total cases
Person Affiliated With Presque Isle High School Positive for COVID-19
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

In the midst of the pandemic, local organizations are looking for volunteers.
Local Organizations Need Volunteers During Pandemic
State Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
Police ask public to report suspicious activity
Police ask public to report suspicious activity
USDA awards groomer grants, saying snowmobile industry is vital to County’s economy.
USDA awards groomer grants
Maine state parks see record breaking 2020.
Maine State Parks had a record breaking 2020 with over 3 million people visiting parks.