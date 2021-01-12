Hobbs ends USDA appointment with look back at past year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

First named in November 2017, Tim Hobbs, State Director with the USDA, has only a few days remaining in the position. Hobbs was in Presque Isle this week and reflected on the past fiscal year, which ended September 30th.

Hobbs says $351 million dollars was designated for Maine, of that, a little over $26 million distributed to programs in Aroostook County. Hobbs says the majority went to single-family housing, with funds also going to business and community development programs, and other projects. With his political appointment ending January 15th, Hobbs shared his thoughts on what lies ahead for the agency in 2021.

“I expect that you’re going to continue to see a big push on broadband, probably that will grow. I expect that water and wastewater facilities will continue to grow. Community facilities types of work, I expect is gonna be a greater demand - maybe not right now, but as soon as - as soon as the impact of - of- of the actions that are caused by this Covid-19 pandemic - as soon as those become - start becoming really real to some of these municipalities, we’re gonna see, I think, an uptick in some interest from those folks. And housing is, I mean, housing - you would think that eventually you would sell all the houses in the state, but that demand just continues to grow,” says Tim Hobbs, State Director, USDA Rural Development for Maine.

Asked if he’d be interested in another appointment to represent the agency, Hobbs says yes. He says he’s loved the job and the USDA is a great agency to work for.

