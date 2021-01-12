Advertisement

Maine law enforcement steps up security around Statehouse

The department, which oversee the Maine State Police and the Capitol Police, took action after the FBI alerted local police that armed protests were being planned at every state capital in the United States
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Public Safety says security is being stepped up at the Maine Statehouse in response to a warning of more the possibility of more violence surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden.

The department, which oversee the Maine State Police and the Capitol Police, took action after the FBI alerted local police that armed protests were being planned at every state capital in the United States.

The department said in a statement Monday that it’s taking the FBI warning “extremely seriously.”

