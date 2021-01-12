Advertisement

Northern Maine Medical Center Creating Call Log For Those Interested in Vaccine

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Northern Maine Medical Center is getting a head start on plans for administering the vaccine to the general public when it becomes available.

Starting on Wednesday the hospital will have a phone line open for those in the community that want to be vaccinated when their time comes. According to Karee Thibeault, the hospital will be fielding these phone calls and asking for specific information from each caller. Those interested in receiving the vaccine will need to provide their name, age, profession, and telephone number. Thibeault says they are trying to be proactive.

“We’re going to have patients call that 834-1512 number and right now since we don’t have clear definition as to what tier is going to be next, we are going to take down any age group… anybody that’s wanting to get the vaccine, put them on a log… and once we get more clear definition and ways to roll out this vaccine we will end up calling those patients back, scheduling them and then we’ll have clinics on the weekend that way we can get these people vaccinated.”

The log will be open starting on Wednesday from 8am – 5pm and will run Monday through Friday. Thibeault says there will be a voicemail box for those that call after hours.

She adds once clinics begin, they will need to make sure that patients are available to come back exactly 28 days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Again the number to call to get your information on to the log is 834-1512.

