Person Affiliated With Presque Isle High School Positive for COVID-19

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A person affiliated with Presque Isle High School has been deemed positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent, Ben Greenlaw, MSAD #1 will be dismissing Presque Isle High School today at 11:30 a.m.

All other MSAD #1 schools will resume their regular schedules and will dismiss at the regularly scheduled times.

Greenlaw says, members of the MSAD #1 Health Services department are notifying close contacts of the individual who tested positive and will be directing students and staff who are considered close contacts to quarantine for 10 days.

If you are not contacted, your student is not considered a close contact.

