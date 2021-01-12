Advertisement

Visits to Maine State Parks top 3 million for first time

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Parks sent a new record in 2020 with more than 3 million visits, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands where were 2,786,750 day-use visitors in 2020, which was up 3%, and 280,362 camping visitors, up 8% from the previous year.

“Everyone wants and needs to get outside, and Maine State Parks are some the best destinations to relax and reinvigorate,” said Andy Cutko, Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands director. “In particular, with various travel limitations in place, it was great to see so many Maine families discovering our state parks for the first time.

For Mainers looking to camp at a state park this summer, reservations can be made beginning Feb. 5, except for Sebago Lake State Park, where reservations can be made beginning Feb. 1.

