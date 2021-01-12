Weather on the Web Tuesday, Jan. 12th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

Light snow showers are coming down this morning... leading to those snow-covered roadways and slick/slippery conditions to start off your Tuesday.

Overall, we’re expecting less than an inch in terms of snow totals... but a few additional flurries and light snow showers are likely to pop-up throughout the day.

Then we’re holding onto the clouds tomorrow... with some additional light snow showers for early Thursday... and sunshine returns for Friday morning.

In addition, we’ll see slightly above-average temperatures moving ahead, with mid-to-upper 30s expected by the end of the week, into the weekend.

Stay safe everyone, and hope everyone has a great Tuesday!

