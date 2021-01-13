15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County as state tops 800

Maine CDC reports 824 new coronavirus cases in the state. Forty-one people have completed isolation since yesterday. Four new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Mainer’s who have died with COVID-19 to 453.

Aroostook County has 15 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 746. Two people completed isolation since yesterday. No new deaths were reported in The County.

