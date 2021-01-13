Advertisement

Advice for older Mainers eligible for coronavirus vaccination

Starting on January 18th, the Maine CDC website will have information about getting the vaccine and where it’s available.
Officials ask Mainers who learned Wednesday they will be eligible to be vaccinated to wait...
Officials ask Mainers who learned Wednesday they will be eligible to be vaccinated to wait until next week to contact their health care providers.(WBKO)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials ask Mainers who learned Wednesday they will be eligible to be vaccinated to wait until next week to contact their health care providers.

Starting on January 18th, the Maine CDC website will have information about getting the vaccine and where it’s available.

“We will, beginning next week, put contact information, websites, and healthcare providers that are willing and able to begin to vaccinate older Mainers,” said Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “We also know that many of our primary care doctors, when they are part of the system, will reach out to people.”

