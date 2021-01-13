Convicted murderer asking for new trial, claims racial bias

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man convicted of murder was back in court today asking for a new trial.

40-year-old Carine Reeves of New York City was found guilty in October for the shooting death of Sally Shaw in Cherryfield more than three years ago.

In court today, Reeves’ attorney Steve Smith, argued that racial bias was not eliminated among the jurors, Reeves is Black.

His lawyers said that wording in the pre-screening and case specific surveys provided to jurors was not specific enough.

He also says bias could be at play because Reeves had to wear a mask at his trial.

The state argued any concerns over bias were addressed in the language used in the juror survey and safety concerns supported Reeves wearing a mask.

A decision on a new trial is expected in the coming weeks.

A date for Reeves’ sentencing has not yet been set.

