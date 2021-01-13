County Business Report: 1.7.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While some businesses have struggled or folded entirely as a result of Covid. One county based business has actually grown by providing a valuable service to people in need throughout this pandemic. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s County Business Report.

A business on Main Street in downtown Presque Isle is making customer service a feather in their cap...or rathers CAPS. Central Aroostook Psychiatric Services is under new ownership and a new resolve to help more people struggling with mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

Jason Rogers Owners, CAPS

“I bought it for my wife more than anything because she’s a provider and I wanted to keep a business on Main Street alive.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

But the Rogers aren’t just keeping a business on Main Street alive through CAPS...they’re helping keep peoples hopes and determination to survive present day pandemic alive as well. Other than the vaccine....it’s the kind of medicine that is really making a positive impact. HOPE.

“I know there’s a great need for mental health help in Northern Maine but really across the entire US with covid its good and bad depending on who you ask but mental help that you are gonna have more business because you now can do zoom and some of the regulations and rules the government had before have broken down to where you can see somebody in another state now or there’s different ways to go around that you could not before.”

But all with the goal of offering help and support to people who’ve struggled mentally throughout this covid crisis. In fact, CAPS has two office staff and three mental healthcare providers. And they’re growing. Rogers says because the need for more practitioners is evident...

“we hope to decrease that by bringing in providers that are not local sometimes you’ll see a provider leaves from here to there but they’re they don’t go very far and I would like to bring people who’ve never been to the area new people to the area but it also adds the ability to help more people.”

And that’s because he says there is an increased need for access to more mental health services especially in rural communities.

“I think you’ll find in most every state they’ll tell you they’re lacking mental health providers and its very diffcult time for people who have gone through this covid and they’re distraught pretty much and not the best of times right now or uncertainty an industries are harder than others.”

For more information on CAPS and the services they provide call 764-9700. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.