County Teacher of the Year nominations open

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you know of a teacher that’s really good at their job?

Perhaps you think others would benefit from seeing how they do things.

A nomination for County Teacher of the Year is a good start.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to really elevate the teaching profession in the state of Maine,” said Kristy Dube, who teaches kindergarten at Bangor’s 14th Street School.

She was named the 2020 Penobscot County Teacher of the Year.

“It provides a great resource,” she said. “Everybody in our cohort has amazing strengths, and every time we have a learning opportunity together, there is so much to learn from each other.”

Last year, more than 325 teachers were nominated. From there, 16 are named County Teachers of the Year in May with one eventually becoming Maine Teacher of the Year.

“It’s a professional development program designed by teachers for teachers to honor and recognize the great work of educators and also to highlight teaching as a profession, and that’s important because we need teachers,” explained the program’s coordinator Dolly Sullivan. “We have a teacher shortage.”

“When you think of a teacher, there would really be no other profession without teachers,” said Dube. “We are creators of the next workforce.”

“We’re really excited about this year because now more than any time in recent history is the time to honor and recognize the great work of teachers,” added Sullivan. “Think back to March. They changed the way they delivered education over a weekend.”

The nomination process is open now and runs through February 5th.

“With this challenging time, now more than ever, nominate,” said Sullivan. “Nominate a teacher of the year and honor and recognize their great work.”

The nomination process takes less than five minutes to complete.

Here’s a link to nominate.

