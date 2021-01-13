Advertisement

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers among upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts

'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron...
'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron Rodgers and Mayim Bialik.(Jeopardy!)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Jeopardy!” has announced a roster of well-known guest hosts set to take the podium of the popular quiz show later this season, following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

The list includes iconic journalist and author Katie Couric, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker and actress, author, host and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

As part of each guest host’s appearance, the show will make a donation to a charity of the host’s choice. The amount donated will equal the amount of winnings contestants accumulate during the weeks they serve as guest host.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards will also serve as guest host for two weeks, immediately following a set of episodes currently airing featuring former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings as host.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” Richards said. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Trebek died in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He had served as host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984.

Richards says the show will announce additional guest hosts later in the season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Turnpike
Falmouth couple killed in turnpike wreck linked to police chase
COVID-19
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County as state tops 800
State Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
Police ask public to report suspicious activity
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Firefighters with Raleigh Station 11 raised $4,000 for 76-year-old Betty Campbell after the...
Firefighters raise money for elderly woman who lost son’s ashes in house fire
The 76-year-old woman had a tough 2020. Her son died from COVID-19, and she lost two houses,...
NC woman lost son to COVID-19 then lost his ashes to house fire
The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions was $625 million and lottery officials say it’s...
Powerball jackpot hits $640M as Mega Millions grows to $750M
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway...
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for coronavirus pandemic origins
Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson successful in early trials