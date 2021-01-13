Local Organizations Need Volunteers During Pandemic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The coronavirus pandemic has left more people in need in Aroostook county, increasing demands on local service organizations and the need for volunteers. Many agencies in the area have seen an increase in request for services.

ACAP Development and Communications Manager, Sherry Locke said, “Every day we’re seeing more and more clients, many of which have never needed assistance, they’re not sure where to go. "

The corona virus restrictions have made difficult to get as many volunteers as the need for services increases. United Way Aroostook Executive Director, Sarah Ennis said that because of such an increase, there is a strain. There’re more to be done and less volunteers to do it.

The Houlton Salvation Army envoy and pastor, Frank Nataluk said that he has that he’s trying to think of ways to make volunteers feel safe coming to help out. He’s also trying to think of innovative ways that he can get people involved remotely.

All of the organizations also said that even if you don’t want to donate your time, you can donate resources such as food pantry items or clothing.

For more information, you can check out the Salvation Army, ACAP, or United Way of Aroostook’s websites to find more ways to help out.

