PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine State Parks had a record breaking 2020 with over 3 million people visiting parks.

Jim Britt is the director of communications for the department of agriculture, conservation and forestry and says that the pandemic has contributed to more people getting out and visiting parks and historic sites. He adds that they’re already preparing for the upcoming year.

“How to keep our parks clean, how to create distancing between picnic tables and benches and those sorts of things those are some of the considerations but also signage on trails for folks to wear a mask and step aside when its close quarters and you can’t create that distancing.”

Britt adds that starting February 1st, people can reserve a camping spot at Sebago lake and on February 5th, the camping reservation will open for other state parks.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.