Police ask public to report suspicious activity

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

With more people working and learning from home, police say it’s a perfect opportunity to help them prevent crimes in your neighborhood.

Lt. Brian Harris of the Maine State Police is asking for the public’s help in reporting suspicious activity. He says residents are typically the first to notice something unusual in their area.

“If you see something funny around your neighborhood, a car that doesn’t belong, a person that doesn’t belong, somebody strange next door, don’t be afraid to call and report that. In this day and age, we all like to think that we can keep our doors unlocked and we’re safe and nothing bad’s gonna happen, but unfortunately burglaries and thefts do happen in Aroostook County. And I’m not saying there’s been a - an uptick of them, but it is something that if you are home and you see a strange car at your neighbor’s house next door that you don’t think should be there, or somebody lurking around the property you don’t think should be there, you’re not gonna bother us by calling us and telling us about it and having us check it out,” sats Lt. Brian Harris, Troop F, Maine State Police.

Harris says there have been more daytime burglaries, which could be related to more people having free time since the start of the pandemic. He encourages anyone who sees something unusual to report it to the State Police.

To report suspicious activity, call Maine State Police barracks in Houlton at 207-532-5400 or 1-800-924-2261.

