SAD 42 superintendent talks COVID 19 cases and the plan moving forward

Cases of COVID 19 continue to rise in the county. An outbreak recently broke out in SAD 42, with 15 COVID 19 cases district wide.

“Most of those cases were linked to events outside of the district so none of the cases emitted from the school. "

The school is currently in red mode. Elaine Boulier, superintendent of the central Aroostook school department, says that they’re planning to return to school on the 19th , however that could change.

“However, with the cases evolving and the community spread as well we will probably be looking at that date and pushing that back a bit so my plan is to either make a decision tomorrow or Friday after I talk to the admin team.”

Boulier adds that a letter will be sent out to parents on which model they will be in. She also wants to thank staff, parents and students who have been resilient during this time.

