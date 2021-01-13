Advertisement

The Maine Agriculture Trades Show going virtual

The Maine Agricultural Trades Show is set to take place from Jan. 19 to 23rd
(None)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - The state’s largest trade show for the agriculture industry will take place online when it convenes next week.

The Maine Agricultural Trades Show is set to take place from Jan. 19 to 23.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry puts on the show.

The five-day event includes presentations about agricultural and forestry topics.

