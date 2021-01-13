Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Jan. 13th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

We’re still seeing a few lingering flurries this morning... and we’re going to be holding on to the clouds today.

We have another weak disturbance this evening, that will provide some additional light snow showers and flurries overnight, into the morning hours tomorrow. We’re looking to pick up a light dusting that could lead to snow-covered secondary roadways for the Thurs. AM commute.

Then, sunny skies for the majority of Friday... before a more developed system moves in for the weekend... with snow, mix, and rain currently expected. Check out the weather on the web video, for all the latest with your forecast.

Hope everyone has a great Wednesday.

