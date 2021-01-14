8 more Mainers have died as state reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases

Maine CDC reports 808 new coronavirus cases in the state. Thirty-one people have completed isolation since yesterday. Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Mainer’s who have died with COVID-19 to 461. There are now 19,657 active cases in Maine.

Aroostook County has 8 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 752. One person completed isolation since yesterday. One new death was reported in The County.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.