Advertisement

Aroostook Day at the Legislature Held Virtually This Year

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Members of the County Delegation in Augusta, along with business and education leaders from the area, met to talk about issues important to Aroostook County.

An annual event held each January was held virtually this year. Aroostook Day at the Legislature gives elected officials, business leader and members of the Aroostook Partnership a chance to share ideas that are important to the county.

“We really addressed a couple primary things. One was the need for our Aroostook County delegation to unite for the betterment of Aroostook County when they go to Augusta. You know, leave the partisan politics behind and really represent the interests of Aroostook County. Also, we just hit on some of the economic development bills that are going to be forthcoming in this session.”

“It really runs the gamut of what is best for Aroostook County. Advancing Aroostook County, growing the population of Aroostook County especially with young working families. It’s really been gratifying to be part of an effort where you can definitely see the tangible results of these critical conversations that we are having along the way.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Strother
Presque Isle man faces between 10 years and life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for Federal Drug Charge
Turnpike
Falmouth couple killed in turnpike wreck linked to police chase
COVID-19
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aroostook County as state tops 800
State Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
Police ask public to report suspicious activity
Officials ask Mainers who learned Wednesday they will be eligible to be vaccinated to wait...
Advice for older Mainers eligible for coronavirus vaccination

Latest News

Maine state police
One person is in stable condition after being shot during domestic violence incident in Crystal
COVID-19
8 more Mainers have died as state reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
New Round of Stimulus Checks; Advice from Accountant Ahead of Tax Season
Aroostook Day at the Legislature
Aroostook Day at the Legislature