Aroostook Day at the Legislature Held Virtually This Year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Members of the County Delegation in Augusta, along with business and education leaders from the area, met to talk about issues important to Aroostook County.

An annual event held each January was held virtually this year. Aroostook Day at the Legislature gives elected officials, business leader and members of the Aroostook Partnership a chance to share ideas that are important to the county.

“We really addressed a couple primary things. One was the need for our Aroostook County delegation to unite for the betterment of Aroostook County when they go to Augusta. You know, leave the partisan politics behind and really represent the interests of Aroostook County. Also, we just hit on some of the economic development bills that are going to be forthcoming in this session.”

“It really runs the gamut of what is best for Aroostook County. Advancing Aroostook County, growing the population of Aroostook County especially with young working families. It’s really been gratifying to be part of an effort where you can definitely see the tangible results of these critical conversations that we are having along the way.”

