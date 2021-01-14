Advertisement

Aroostook League Alpine Ski Results

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook League held the first alpine race of the season on Wednesday at BigRock in Mars Hill. Fort Kent and Central Aroostok are both in the red mode and are doing remote learning so they did not participate in the slalom races. Presque Isle and Caribou skiers were very happy to finally get going. Here are the results from the races.

